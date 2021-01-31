New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,451 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

