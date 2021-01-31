New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 367.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 54,198 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

