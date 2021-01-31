New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,000 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,523,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $108.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.