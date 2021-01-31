New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ciena worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.39 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

