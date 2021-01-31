New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Sunrun worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $69.27 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $19,237,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock valued at $109,832,241. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Simmons began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

