New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Comerica worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

