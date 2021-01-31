New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,100 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Capri worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $26,376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $25,635,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

