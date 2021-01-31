New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,900 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Jabil worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 124.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $41.37 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

