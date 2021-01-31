New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lennox International worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LII. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of LII opened at $275.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.83 and its 200 day moving average is $278.34. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,956 shares of company stock worth $4,611,037 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

