New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,700 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 246.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 96.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

HII opened at $157.33 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $271.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

