NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

