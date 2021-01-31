Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Nielsen worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 133,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

NYSE NLSN opened at $22.33 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

