Ninepoint Partners LP Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

