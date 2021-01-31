NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in NIO by 200.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.