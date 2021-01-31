Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 908,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $16.46 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.