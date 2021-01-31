Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 142.4% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,625 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.41. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

