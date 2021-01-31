Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 137,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

TTEK stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

