Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 171,218 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 66.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $163.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.11.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

