Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

