Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $177.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.25. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.