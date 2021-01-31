Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 978,753 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 218,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 188.33 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

