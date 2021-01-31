Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

