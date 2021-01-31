Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIU traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 141.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

