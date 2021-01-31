Nkcfo LLC Increases Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NetEase stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.99. 2,953,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $128.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.