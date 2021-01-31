Nkcfo LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

NYSE NLS traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $24.51. 1,966,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $741.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

