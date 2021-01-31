Nkcfo LLC Purchases Shares of 126,900 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.3% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 20,156,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,171,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

