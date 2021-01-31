Nkcfo LLC Sells 750 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Nkcfo LLC reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.33. 877,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,730. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.