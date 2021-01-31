Nkcfo LLC Takes $178,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,001,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,493. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.