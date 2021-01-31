Noir Price Hits $0.0272 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Noir has traded up 190.4% against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $555,370.89 and approximately $848.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00192490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $849.64 or 0.02562961 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,430,416 tokens. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.