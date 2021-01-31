Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Up 25.3% This Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $1.49 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00013973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,912 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

