NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.89 ($43.40).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) stock opened at €41.18 ($48.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. NORMA Group SE has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a one year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.64.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

