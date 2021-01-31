Northamber plc (NAR.L) (NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on March 18th

Northamber plc (NAR.L) (LON:NAR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northamber plc (NAR.L) stock opened at GBX 55.57 ($0.73) on Friday. Northamber plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.23.

About Northamber plc (NAR.L)

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells tablets, computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory and optical storage products; and visual accessories, AV accessories, large format visual solutions, digital signage products, and projectors.

