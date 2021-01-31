Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.87. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3,650,044 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$371.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.0202703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

