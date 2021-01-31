Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPIFF. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.55. 91,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,946. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.9365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

