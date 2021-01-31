Northland Securities Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

