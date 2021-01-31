Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,591,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day moving average of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

