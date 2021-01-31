Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,591,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day moving average of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

