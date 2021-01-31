Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 90,941 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $627,000.

FSMB stock remained flat at $$20.88 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

