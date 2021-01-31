Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 558,769 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,585,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,556,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. 41,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,087. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.