Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $3,230,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $1,775,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Polaris by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $4,957,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,060. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

