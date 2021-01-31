Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSMB remained flat at $$20.88 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,976. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

