Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,500,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,003,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

