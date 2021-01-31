Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.77. The company had a trading volume of 935,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,397. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

