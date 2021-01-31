Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,658 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.99. 3,341,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,522. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $126.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

