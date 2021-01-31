Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,499 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000.

Shares of AVUS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 146,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

