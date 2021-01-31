Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,655 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,585,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. 41,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.