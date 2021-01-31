Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,725,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 22,707,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

