Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.28. 12,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,864. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

