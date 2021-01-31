Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 203,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,960. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

