Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$15.08 during trading on Friday. 40,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 708,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

